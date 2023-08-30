Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s (KMB) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, KMB stock has gone up by 1.22%, with a monthly gain of 0.32% and a quarterly plunge of -3.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.24% for Kimberly-Clark Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.16% for KMB’s stock, with a -3.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) Right Now?

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for KMB is at 0.40. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for KMB is $137.76, which is $8.26 above the current market price. The public float for KMB is 337.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.00% of that float. The average trading volume for KMB on August 30, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

KMB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) has surged by 0.02 when compared to previous closing price of 129.49, but the company has seen a 1.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-25 that Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Kimberly-Clark (KMB). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMB stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for KMB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KMB in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $123 based on the research report published on March 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KMB Trading at -2.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.15%, as shares surge +0.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMB rose by +1.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $128.05. In addition, Kimberly-Clark Corporation saw -4.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMB starting from Karrmann Sandra R, who sale 5,122 shares at the price of $129.80 back on Aug 29. After this action, Karrmann Sandra R now owns 6,228 shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation, valued at $664,836 using the latest closing price.

Melucci Jeffrey P., the Chief Legal Officer of Kimberly-Clark Corporation, sale 4,423 shares at $130.23 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that Melucci Jeffrey P. is holding 28,169 shares at $576,007 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.08 for the present operating margin

+30.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kimberly-Clark Corporation stands at +9.59. The total capital return value is set at 26.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.04. Equity return is now at value 298.10, with 9.20 for asset returns.

Based on Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB), the company’s capital structure generated 1,631.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.23. Total debt to assets is 49.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,454.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.99 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.