Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.81x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.91. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) by analysts is $32.57, which is $4.06 above the current market price. The public float for JNPR is 317.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.23% of that float. On August 30, 2023, the average trading volume of JNPR was 4.02M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

JNPR) stock’s latest price update

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.06 compared to its previous closing price of 28.21. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-08-24 that SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced the company will present at the following upcoming investor event: Ken Miller, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, and Chris Kaddaras, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer at Juniper Networks, will present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference, 10:50 am PT, Thursday, September 7, 2023, in San Francisco, CA. This event will be available live via webcast on the Juni.

JNPR’s Market Performance

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) has experienced a 0.60% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.55% rise in the past month, and a -7.10% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.48% for JNPR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.01% for JNPR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JNPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JNPR stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for JNPR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for JNPR in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $37 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JNPR Trading at -3.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JNPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.17%, as shares surge +1.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JNPR rose by +0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.97. In addition, Juniper Networks Inc. saw -10.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JNPR starting from Miller Kenneth Bradley, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $27.61 back on Aug 15. After this action, Miller Kenneth Bradley now owns 225,828 shares of Juniper Networks Inc., valued at $414,075 using the latest closing price.

DelSanto Anne, the Director of Juniper Networks Inc., sale 900 shares at $27.98 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that DelSanto Anne is holding 29,243 shares at $25,182 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JNPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.17 for the present operating margin

+56.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Juniper Networks Inc. stands at +8.88. The total capital return value is set at 8.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.63. Equity return is now at value 9.40, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR), the company’s capital structure generated 38.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.75. Total debt to assets is 18.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

To sum up, Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.