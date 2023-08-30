Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) has increased by 1.40 when compared to last closing price of 35.08. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.85% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GuruFocus reported 2023-08-25 that The financial services sector is known for its exposure to credit cycles and economic downturns, which affect almost all areas of the sector. One conservative stalwart in this industry is Raymond James Financial Inc ( RJF, Financial), a diversified financial services company with four key segments.

Is It Worth Investing in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) Right Now?

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for JEF is 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for JEF is $38.33, which is $2.76 above the current price. The public float for JEF is 177.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JEF on August 30, 2023 was 1.13M shares.

JEF’s Market Performance

JEF stock saw a decrease of 3.85% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.32% and a quarterly a decrease of 15.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.82% for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.80% for JEF’s stock, with a 4.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JEF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JEF stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for JEF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JEF in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $40 based on the research report published on August 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JEF Trading at 2.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JEF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares sank -1.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JEF rose by +3.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.91. In addition, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. saw 8.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JEF starting from STEINBERG JOSEPH S, who sale 134,217 shares at the price of $35.79 back on Aug 04. After this action, STEINBERG JOSEPH S now owns 15,744,184 shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc., valued at $4,803,224 using the latest closing price.

STEINBERG JOSEPH S, the Chairman of the Board of Jefferies Financial Group Inc., sale 346,984 shares at $35.68 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that STEINBERG JOSEPH S is holding 15,878,401 shares at $12,379,695 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JEF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.76 for the present operating margin

+86.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. stands at +10.40. The total capital return value is set at 6.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.77. Equity return is now at value 4.80, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF), the company’s capital structure generated 199.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.64. Total debt to assets is 40.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.