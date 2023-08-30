Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, ISRG stock has gone up by 8.09%, with a monthly decline of -4.32% and a quarterly surge of 1.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.11% for Intuitive Surgical Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.12% for ISRG stock, with a simple moving average of 10.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) Right Now?

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.89x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ISRG is 1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for ISRG is $367.91, which is $57.56 above the current price. The public float for ISRG is 349.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ISRG on August 30, 2023 was 1.77M shares.

ISRG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) has increased by 2.96 when compared to last closing price of 301.48. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.09% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-29 that Nvidia and artificial intelligence dominate recent headlines — deservedly so. But there are many diverse companies getting bullish nods from Wall Street.

Analysts’ Opinion of ISRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ISRG stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ISRG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ISRG in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $377 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ISRG Trading at -3.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares sank -4.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISRG rose by +8.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $300.31. In addition, Intuitive Surgical Inc. saw 16.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISRG starting from LEVY ALAN J, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $310.00 back on Aug 07. After this action, LEVY ALAN J now owns 25,319 shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc., valued at $620,000 using the latest closing price.

GUTHART GARY S, the CEO of Intuitive Surgical Inc., sale 4,960 shares at $325.89 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that GUTHART GARY S is holding 32,320 shares at $1,616,414 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.35 for the present operating margin

+67.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intuitive Surgical Inc. stands at +21.25. The total capital return value is set at 13.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.46. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 10.70 for asset returns.

Based on Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.84. Total debt to assets is 0.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.