Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (IINN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IINN is 2.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for IINN is $13.00, which is $7.93 above the current price. The public float for IINN is 8.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IINN on August 30, 2023 was 23.72K shares.

IINN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) has jumped by 12.97 compared to previous close of 1.30. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2023-04-24 that RA’ANANA, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2023 / Inspira™ Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN)(NASDAQ:IINNW) (the “Company” or “Inspira Technologies”), a company aiming to revolutionize acute respiratory care, has announced today that Joe Hayon, President and Co-Founder of Inspira Technologies, will present at the 2023 Planet MicroCap Showcase in Las Vegas this week on Wednesday at 14:30 CST, April 26, 2023.

IINN’s Market Performance

IINN’s stock has risen by 11.91% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.42% and a quarterly rise of 0.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.96% for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.77% for IINN’s stock, with a 6.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IINN Trading at 3.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IINN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.75%, as shares surge +5.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IINN rose by +11.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3663. In addition, Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. saw 13.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IINN

The total capital return value is set at -74.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.87. Equity return is now at value -111.50, with -86.50 for asset returns.

Based on Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (IINN), the company’s capital structure generated 14.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.45. Total debt to assets is 11.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.69.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (IINN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.