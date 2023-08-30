Guardant Health Inc. (GH) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GH is 0.86. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Guardant Health Inc. (GH) is $55.24, which is $15.28 above the current market price. The public float for GH is 112.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.07% of that float. On August 30, 2023, GH’s average trading volume was 1.76M shares.

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ: GH)’s stock price has soared by 2.46 in relation to previous closing price of 39.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-22 that The average of price targets set by Wall Street analysts indicates a potential upside of 42.1% in Guardant Health (GH). While the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric is questionable, the positive trend in earnings estimate revisions might translate into an upside in the stock.

GH’s Market Performance

GH’s stock has risen by 4.47% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.17% and a quarterly rise of 36.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.45% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.01% for Guardant Health Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.50% for GH’s stock, with a 21.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GH stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GH in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $65 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GH Trading at 7.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares surge +11.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GH rose by +4.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.03. In addition, Guardant Health Inc. saw 46.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GH starting from Joyce Meghan V., who sale 2,766 shares at the price of $37.55 back on Jun 15. After this action, Joyce Meghan V. now owns 4,224 shares of Guardant Health Inc., valued at $103,863 using the latest closing price.

Kalia Kumud, the Chief Information Officer of Guardant Health Inc., purchase 2,981 shares at $32.71 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Kalia Kumud is holding 5,193 shares at $97,498 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-118.98 for the present operating margin

+64.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guardant Health Inc. stands at -145.61. The total capital return value is set at -31.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.35. Equity return is now at value -427.90, with -30.50 for asset returns.

Based on Guardant Health Inc. (GH), the company’s capital structure generated 2,275.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.79. Total debt to assets is 85.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,238.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 94.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Guardant Health Inc. (GH) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.