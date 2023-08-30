Gravity Co. Ltd. (GRVY) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Gravity Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRVY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GRVY is 0.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for GRVY is 6.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GRVY on August 30, 2023 was 30.05K shares.

GRVY stock's latest price update

Gravity Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRVY)’s stock price has soared by 11.88 in relation to previous closing price of 69.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 19.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-29 that Are you looking for stocks with massive upside potential? Who isn’t?

GRVY’s Market Performance

Gravity Co. Ltd. (GRVY) has experienced a 19.80% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.26% rise in the past month, and a 34.97% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.39% for GRVY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.64% for GRVY’s stock, with a 36.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GRVY Trading at 7.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRVY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, as shares sank -1.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRVY rose by +19.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.72. In addition, Gravity Co. Ltd. saw 91.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GRVY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.61 for the present operating margin

+41.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gravity Co. Ltd. stands at +17.94. The total capital return value is set at 33.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.14.

Based on Gravity Co. Ltd. (GRVY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.78. Total debt to assets is 1.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.75 and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gravity Co. Ltd. (GRVY) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.