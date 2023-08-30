Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI)’s stock price has increased by 0.80 compared to its previous closing price of 46.05. However, the company has seen a 0.78% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-17 that Investors interested in REIT and Equity Trust – Other stocks are likely familiar with Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) and Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now?

Is It Worth Investing in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) is 16.09x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GLPI is 1.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) is $56.00, which is $9.38 above the current market price. The public float for GLPI is 251.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.68% of that float. On August 30, 2023, GLPI’s average trading volume was 1.06M shares.

GLPI’s Market Performance

The stock of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) has seen a 0.78% increase in the past week, with a -2.19% drop in the past month, and a -2.34% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.39% for GLPI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.16% for GLPI stock, with a simple moving average of -7.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLPI stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for GLPI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GLPI in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $52 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GLPI Trading at -2.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.17%, as shares sank -3.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLPI rose by +0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.88. In addition, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. saw -10.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLPI starting from SCHWARTZ BARRY F, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $45.83 back on Aug 17. After this action, SCHWARTZ BARRY F now owns 55,323 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., valued at $68,745 using the latest closing price.

SCHWARTZ BARRY F, the Director of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $47.74 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that SCHWARTZ BARRY F is holding 53,823 shares at $47,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+73.63 for the present operating margin

+79.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. stands at +52.16. The total capital return value is set at 9.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.80. Equity return is now at value 20.20, with 6.90 for asset returns.

Based on Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI), the company’s capital structure generated 168.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.75. Total debt to assets is 58.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 168.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.