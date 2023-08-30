Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Forza X1 Inc. (NASDAQ: FRZA) has decreased by -5.84 when compared to last closing price of 0.98.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2023-08-01 that FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA) (“Forza”, the “Company”), a developer of electric sport boats aimed at promoting sustainable recreational boating, will host a conference call and audio webcast on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss and answer questions about the Company’s research and development efforts for the second quarter of 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Forza X1 Inc. (NASDAQ: FRZA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for FRZA is also noteworthy at 2.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for FRZA is 8.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.51% of that float. The average trading volume of FRZA on August 30, 2023 was 2.84M shares.

FRZA’s Market Performance

FRZA’s stock has seen a -7.07% decrease for the week, with a -26.98% drop in the past month and a -28.12% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.89% for Forza X1 Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.12% for FRZA’s stock, with a -33.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FRZA Trading at -24.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRZA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.18%, as shares sank -27.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRZA fell by -7.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0664. In addition, Forza X1 Inc. saw -28.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRZA starting from Schuyler Kevin, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $1.14 back on Dec 22. After this action, Schuyler Kevin now owns 9,332 shares of Forza X1 Inc., valued at $5,710 using the latest closing price.

Schuyler Kevin, the Director of Forza X1 Inc., purchase 4,332 shares at $1.20 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Schuyler Kevin is holding 4,332 shares at $5,198 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRZA

The total capital return value is set at -45.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.42. Equity return is now at value -40.80, with -39.70 for asset returns.

Based on Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA), the company’s capital structure generated 2.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.31. Total debt to assets is 2.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.49.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 29.32.

Conclusion

In summary, Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.