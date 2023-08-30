FMC Corporation (FMC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) has increased by 0.09 when compared to last closing price of 88.61. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.19% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-28 that The global brand will ensure that farmers worldwide recognize this revolutionary mechanism of action in the newest herbicide products that FMC plans to offer in 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) Right Now?

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.83. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for FMC Corporation (FMC) is $113.93, which is $25.24 above the current market price. The public float for FMC is 123.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FMC on August 30, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

FMC’s Market Performance

The stock of FMC Corporation (FMC) has seen a 0.19% increase in the past week, with a -7.84% drop in the past month, and a -14.89% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.93% for FMC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.61% for FMC’s stock, with a -23.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FMC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for FMC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FMC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $90 based on the research report published on August 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FMC Trading at -7.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.22%, as shares sank -5.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FMC rose by +0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.97. In addition, FMC Corporation saw -28.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FMC starting from DOUGLAS MARK, who purchase 4,121 shares at the price of $115.53 back on May 03. After this action, DOUGLAS MARK now owns 41,672 shares of FMC Corporation, valued at $476,102 using the latest closing price.

Sandifer Andrew D, the EVP and CFO of FMC Corporation, sale 5,000 shares at $127.77 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Sandifer Andrew D is holding 39,061 shares at $638,835 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.25 for the present operating margin

+41.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for FMC Corporation stands at +14.34. The total capital return value is set at 19.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.70. Equity return is now at value 18.50, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on FMC Corporation (FMC), the company’s capital structure generated 101.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.34. Total debt to assets is 30.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To put it simply, FMC Corporation (FMC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.