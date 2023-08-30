First Light Acquisition Group Inc. (FLAG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FLAG is 0.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for FLAG is 4.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FLAG on August 30, 2023 was 66.89K shares.

FLAG) stock’s latest price update

First Light Acquisition Group Inc. (AMEX: FLAG)’s stock price has dropped by -21.37 in relation to previous closing price of 10.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -12.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2021-09-14 that NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Light Acquisition Group, Inc. (the “Company”), a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses or entities, announced today the closing of its initial public offering of 23,000,000 units, which includes 3,000,000 units issued pursuant to the full exercise by the underwriter of its over-allotment option, at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units have been listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) and have started trading under the ticker symbol “FLAGU.” Each unit issued in the offering consists of one share of the Company’s Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant of the Company. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of the Company’s Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols “FLAG” and “FLAGW,” respectively.

FLAG’s Market Performance

FLAG’s stock has fallen by -12.06% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -23.84% and a quarterly drop of -21.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 37.30% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.08% for First Light Acquisition Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.22% for FLAG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -20.71% for the last 200 days.

FLAG Trading at -21.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 37.30%, as shares sank -23.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLAG fell by -12.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.80. In addition, First Light Acquisition Group Inc. saw -21.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FLAG

The total capital return value is set at -3.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.80.

Based on First Light Acquisition Group Inc. (FLAG), the company’s capital structure generated 3.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.18.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, First Light Acquisition Group Inc. (FLAG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.