FedEx Corporation (FDX) Stock Faces 1.77% Weekly Volatility

The stock of FedEx Corporation (FDX) has gone up by 0.62% for the week, with a -3.47% drop in the past month and a 15.23% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.53% for FDX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.12% for FDX’s stock, with a 19.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is above average at 16.78x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.36.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for FedEx Corporation (FDX) is $266.78, which is $1.59 above the current market price. The public float for FDX is 231.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.39% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FDX on August 30, 2023 was 2.09M shares.

FDX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) has surged by 0.86 when compared to previous closing price of 258.35, but the company has seen a 0.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons reported 2023-08-29 that Industrial stocks are taking a breather this month after making significant gains in 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of FDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FDX stocks, with Atlantic Equities repeating the rating for FDX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FDX in the upcoming period, according to Atlantic Equities is $265 based on the research report published on June 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FDX Trading at 1.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares sank -2.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FDX rose by +0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $263.17. In addition, FedEx Corporation saw 50.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FDX starting from Lenz Michael C., who sale 5,745 shares at the price of $261.88 back on Jul 20. After this action, Lenz Michael C. now owns 22,478 shares of FedEx Corporation, valued at $1,504,474 using the latest closing price.

CARTER ROBERT B, the EVP / Chief Info Officer of FedEx Corporation, sale 19,270 shares at $246.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28, which means that CARTER ROBERT B is holding 58,875 shares at $4,740,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.92 for the present operating margin

+21.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for FedEx Corporation stands at +4.40. The total capital return value is set at 8.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.53. Equity return is now at value 15.90, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on FedEx Corporation (FDX), the company’s capital structure generated 146.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.50. Total debt to assets is 43.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 137.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.95 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, FedEx Corporation (FDX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.