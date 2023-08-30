Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EXPE is 1.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EXPE is $127.45, which is $18.88 above the current price. The public float for EXPE is 137.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EXPE on August 30, 2023 was 2.68M shares.

EXPE) stock’s latest price update

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.65 in comparison to its previous close of 108.17, however, the company has experienced a 1.25% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-28 that Savvy investors understand the beauty of having blue-chip stocks. No wonder financial analysts and market professionals recommend having them in your portfolio.

EXPE’s Market Performance

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) has seen a 1.25% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -10.27% decline in the past month and a 13.34% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.11% for EXPE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.08% for EXPE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXPE stocks, with Melius repeating the rating for EXPE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EXPE in the upcoming period, according to Melius is $135 based on the research report published on July 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EXPE Trading at -1.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares sank -8.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPE rose by +1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.24. In addition, Expedia Group Inc. saw 25.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPE starting from Soliday Lance A, who sale 531 shares at the price of $107.26 back on Aug 16. After this action, Soliday Lance A now owns 9,694 shares of Expedia Group Inc., valued at $56,955 using the latest closing price.

Soliday Lance A, the Chief Accounting Officer of Expedia Group Inc., sale 462 shares at $91.66 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Soliday Lance A is holding 9,517 shares at $42,347 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.99 for the present operating margin

+79.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expedia Group Inc. stands at +3.02. The total capital return value is set at 10.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.71. Equity return is now at value 44.20, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE), the company’s capital structure generated 286.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.16. Total debt to assets is 30.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 286.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.