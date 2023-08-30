eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) is above average at 390.50x. The 36-month beta value for EXPI is also noteworthy at 2.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EXPI is $23.00, which is $3.47 above than the current price. The public float for EXPI is 76.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 22.23% of that float. The average trading volume of EXPI on August 30, 2023 was 1.52M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

EXPI) stock’s latest price update

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI)’s stock price has plunge by 0.18relation to previous closing price of 19.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.78% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-25 that eXp World Holdings, Inc. has had success with its cloud-based brokerage eXp Realty, growing its agent count above 88,000 in 24 countries. Despite a decline in revenues, eXp World’s share price has grown 36.89% YoY. The company is focused on agent growth, technology investment, and international expansion to drive profitability and value proposition.

EXPI’s Market Performance

EXPI’s stock has fallen by -1.78% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -22.92% and a quarterly rise of 26.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.03% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.61% for eXp World Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.20% for EXPI stock, with a simple moving average of 26.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXPI stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for EXPI by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for EXPI in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $14 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EXPI Trading at -9.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares sank -19.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPI fell by -1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.51. In addition, eXp World Holdings Inc. saw 76.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPI starting from Valdes Jose Enrique, who sale 49,424 shares at the price of $22.14 back on Aug 16. After this action, Valdes Jose Enrique now owns 29,658 shares of eXp World Holdings Inc., valued at $1,094,178 using the latest closing price.

Whiteside Jeff, the CFO and CCO of eXp World Holdings Inc., sale 340,000 shares at $23.90 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Whiteside Jeff is holding 150 shares at $8,124,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.12 for the present operating margin

+7.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for eXp World Holdings Inc. stands at +0.34. The total capital return value is set at 2.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.55. Equity return is now at value 3.20, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.35. Total debt to assets is 0.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.66 and the total asset turnover is 11.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

In summary, eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.