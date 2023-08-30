Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s (HIMS) Stock

The stock of Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) has seen a 2.97% increase in the past week, with a -22.63% drop in the past month, and a -21.85% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.43% for HIMS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.30% for HIMS stock, with a simple moving average of -18.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for HIMS is also noteworthy at 0.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HIMS is $12.30, which is $5.51 above than the current price. The public float for HIMS is 176.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.02% of that float. The average trading volume of HIMS on August 30, 2023 was 3.09M shares.

The stock price of Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) has surged by 1.31 when compared to previous closing price of 6.85, but the company has seen a 2.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-23 that The market for weight management could be worth close to $300 billion by the end of the decade. Hims & Hers is planning to launch a weight-loss business by January.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIMS stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for HIMS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HIMS in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $11 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HIMS Trading at -14.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, as shares sank -20.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIMS rose by +2.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.24. In addition, Hims & Hers Health Inc. saw 8.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIMS starting from Okupe Oluyemi, who sale 6,698 shares at the price of $6.92 back on Aug 21. After this action, Okupe Oluyemi now owns 125,016 shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc., valued at $46,319 using the latest closing price.

O’Keefe Lynne Chou, the Director of Hims & Hers Health Inc., sale 45,748 shares at $7.15 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that O’Keefe Lynne Chou is holding 0 shares at $327,098 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.00 for the present operating margin

+76.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hims & Hers Health Inc. stands at -12.46. The total capital return value is set at -20.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.08. Equity return is now at value -15.00, with -12.40 for asset returns.

Based on Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.67. Total debt to assets is 1.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 154.79 and the total asset turnover is 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.52.

Conclusion

In summary, Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.