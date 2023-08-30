ESGL Holdings Limited (ESGL): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.59. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ESGL is 8.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ESGL on August 30, 2023 was 267.88K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ESGL) stock’s latest price update

ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ESGL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 15.05 compared to its previous closing price of 1.45. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ESGL’s Market Performance

ESGL’s stock has fallen by -4.02% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -79.98% and a quarterly drop of -84.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 35.59% for ESGL Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -58.92% for ESGL’s stock, with a -82.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ESGL Trading at -78.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 35.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.04%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESGL fell by -4.02%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, ESGL Holdings Limited saw -83.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ESGL

Equity return is now at value -1.10, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ESGL Holdings Limited (ESGL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.