Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Elastic N.V. (ESTC) has seen a -1.19% decrease in the past week, with a -10.17% drop in the past month, and a -17.49% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.67% for ESTC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.04% for ESTC stock, with a simple moving average of -0.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ESTC is 1.01. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Elastic N.V. (ESTC) is $77.35, which is $15.99 above the current market price. The public float for ESTC is 79.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.61% of that float. On August 30, 2023, ESTC’s average trading volume was 1.27M shares.

ESTC) stock’s latest price update

Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC)’s stock price has increased by 3.07 compared to its previous closing price of 57.91. However, the company has seen a -1.19% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-08-23 that SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch®, announced that its management will present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. PT / 7:25 p.m. ET. A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on Elastic’s Investor Relations page at ir.elastic.co. About Elastic Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) is a leading platform for search-powered solutions. Elastic understands it’s the answers.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESTC stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for ESTC by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ESTC in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $65 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ESTC Trading at -6.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.10%, as shares sank -10.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESTC fell by -1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.58. In addition, Elastic N.V. saw 15.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESTC starting from Chadwick Jonathan, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $66.31 back on Aug 01. After this action, Chadwick Jonathan now owns 7,729 shares of Elastic N.V., valued at $1,657,688 using the latest closing price.

Chadwick Jonathan, the Director of Elastic N.V., sale 25,000 shares at $64.57 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Chadwick Jonathan is holding 7,729 shares at $1,614,210 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.02 for the present operating margin

+71.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Elastic N.V. stands at -22.09. The total capital return value is set at -18.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.87. Equity return is now at value -60.20, with -14.50 for asset returns.

Based on Elastic N.V. (ESTC), the company’s capital structure generated 148.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.83. Total debt to assets is 34.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 145.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Elastic N.V. (ESTC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.