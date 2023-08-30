Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) Stock Sees a-1.14 Decrease

In the past week, BROS stock has gone down by -3.99%, with a monthly decline of -5.22% and a quarterly surge of 3.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.58% for Dutch Bros Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.21% for BROS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.92% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) is 29390.00x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BROS is 2.48. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) is $36.00, which is $6.71 above the current market price. The public float for BROS is 41.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.82% of that float. On August 30, 2023, BROS’s average trading volume was 846.64K shares.

BROS) stock’s latest price update

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.14 compared to its previous closing price of 29.73. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-26 that Dutch Bros reported a remarkable 34% year-over-year revenue growth in recent earnings. A focus on operational efficiency led to the substantial increase in company-operated shop margins, creating a foundation for continued growth.

Analysts’ Opinion of BROS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BROS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BROS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BROS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $30 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BROS Trading at -0.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BROS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares sank -4.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BROS fell by -3.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.61. In addition, Dutch Bros Inc. saw 4.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BROS starting from Tullett Victoria J, who purchase 739 shares at the price of $33.80 back on Aug 11. After this action, Tullett Victoria J now owns 739 shares of Dutch Bros Inc., valued at $24,978 using the latest closing price.

Boersma Travis, the Executive Chairman of Board of Dutch Bros Inc., sale 109 shares at $30.72 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Boersma Travis is holding 0 shares at $3,353 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BROS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.04 for the present operating margin

+24.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dutch Bros Inc. stands at -0.64. The total capital return value is set at -0.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.19. Equity return is now at value 0.00, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Based on Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS), the company’s capital structure generated 484.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.89. Total debt to assets is 52.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 383.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 65.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.