Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) is $4.83, which is $2.94 above the current market price. The public float for DFLI is 24.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.15% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DFLI on August 30, 2023 was 3.20M shares.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 5.59 in relation to its previous close of 1.79. However, the company has experienced a 19.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-22 that Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI ) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 21, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Denis Phares – CEO John Marchetti – CFO Conference Call Participants Vincent Anderson – Stifel George Gianarikas – Canaccord Brian Dobson – Chardan Operator Good afternoon. My name is J.P.

DFLI’s Market Performance

DFLI’s stock has risen by 19.62% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -35.93% and a quarterly drop of -28.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.69% for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.68% for DFLI stock, with a simple moving average of -64.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DFLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DFLI stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for DFLI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DFLI in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $15 based on the research report published on January 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DFLI Trading at -4.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DFLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.32%, as shares sank -31.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DFLI rose by +17.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0508. In addition, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. saw -84.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DFLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.42 for the present operating margin

+27.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. stands at -45.88. The total capital return value is set at -70.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -108.89. Equity return is now at value -202.10, with -47.10 for asset returns.

Based on Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI), the company’s capital structure generated 211.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.90. Total debt to assets is 27.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 77.46 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.