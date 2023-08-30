DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.30x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DV is 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DV is $44.06, which is $11.26 above the current price. The public float for DV is 164.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DV on August 30, 2023 was 1.73M shares.

The stock price of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) has jumped by 1.05 compared to previous close of 33.33. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-02 that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has seen continued growth and operating leverage since its public offering two years ago. This is to be applauded as shares have traded flat on a net basis. Appeal has improved, not to be confused by the observation that an appealing situation is found here.

DV’s Market Performance

DV’s stock has fallen by -0.59% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.18% and a quarterly drop of -3.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.95% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.31% for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.98% for DV’s stock, with a 12.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DV stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for DV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DV in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $38 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DV Trading at -8.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares sank -1.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DV fell by -0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.00. In addition, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. saw 53.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DV starting from Allais Nicola T, who sale 9,231 shares at the price of $33.29 back on Aug 23. After this action, Allais Nicola T now owns 59,674 shares of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc., valued at $307,293 using the latest closing price.

Desmond Laura, the Director of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc., sale 11,002 shares at $33.05 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Desmond Laura is holding 179,071 shares at $363,632 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.65 for the present operating margin

+75.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. stands at +9.56. The total capital return value is set at 7.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.94. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV), the company’s capital structure generated 9.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.72. Total debt to assets is 8.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.