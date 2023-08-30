Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRCT) is above average at 18.52x, while the 36-month beta value is 4.24.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT) is $7.42, which is $4.79 above the current market price. The public float for DRCT is 2.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.28% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DRCT on August 30, 2023 was 43.35K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DRCT) stock’s latest price update

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRCT)’s stock price has gone rise by 18.47 in comparison to its previous close of 2.22, however, the company has experienced a 11.44% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-21 that ALPMY, CYRX and DRCT have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on August 21, 2023.

DRCT’s Market Performance

DRCT’s stock has risen by 11.44% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.40% and a quarterly drop of -13.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.17% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.80% for Direct Digital Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.84% for DRCT’s stock, with a -20.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DRCT Trading at -2.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.17%, as shares sank -4.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRCT rose by +11.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.46. In addition, Direct Digital Holdings Inc. saw 8.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DRCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.93 for the present operating margin

+14.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Direct Digital Holdings Inc. stands at +4.66. The total capital return value is set at 28.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.24. Equity return is now at value 49.10, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT), the company’s capital structure generated 534.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.24. Total debt to assets is 42.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 518.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.