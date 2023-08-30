Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s (DO) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, DO stock has gone down by -6.28%, with a monthly decline of -9.48% and a quarterly surge of 28.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.49% for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.23% for DO’s stock, with a 19.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) Right Now?

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for DO is at 1.59. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DO is $17.40, which is $3.0 above the current market price. The public float for DO is 101.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.70% of that float. The average trading volume for DO on August 30, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

DO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) has surged by 0.07 when compared to previous closing price of 14.32, but the company has seen a -6.28% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-24 that HOUSTON, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) announced today that Bernie Wolford, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York, New York on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 and at the Pareto Securities’ Energy Conference in Oslo, Norway on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. Dominic Savarino, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the Pickering Energy Partners’ TE&MFest (Technology, Energy, and Mobility) Conference in Austin, Texas on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

DO Trading at -3.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.10%, as shares sank -8.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DO fell by -6.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.06. In addition, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. saw 37.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DO starting from Savarino Dominic A, who sale 5,797 shares at the price of $15.00 back on Jul 07. After this action, Savarino Dominic A now owns 37,975 shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc., valued at $86,955 using the latest closing price.

Savarino Dominic A, the Senior Vice President and CFO of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc., sale 6,027 shares at $10.94 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Savarino Dominic A is holding 40,608 shares at $65,922 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.12 for the present operating margin

+0.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. stands at -12.27. The total capital return value is set at -5.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.62. Equity return is now at value 26.30, with 12.50 for asset returns.

Based on Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO), the company’s capital structure generated 79.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.23. Total debt to assets is 35.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.