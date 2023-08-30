Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) has seen a 4.60% increase in the past week, with a 5.13% gain in the past month, and a 60.43% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.72% for DBI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.40% for DBI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) Right Now?

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for DBI is at 2.12. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for DBI is $9.33, which is -$1.13 below the current market price. The public float for DBI is 49.35M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.17% of that float. The average trading volume for DBI on August 30, 2023 was 1.94M shares.

DBI) stock’s latest price update

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI)’s stock price has soared by 3.26 in relation to previous closing price of 10.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-29 that Designer Brands’ (DBI) second-quarter fiscal 2023 results are expected to reflect the impacts of a tough operating backdrop, including inflationary pressures.

Analysts’ Opinion of DBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBI stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for DBI by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for DBI in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $22 based on the research report published on May 27, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

DBI Trading at 5.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.30%, as shares surge +6.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBI rose by +4.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.15. In addition, Designer Brands Inc. saw 6.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBI starting from Poff Jared A., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $10.24 back on Jul 13. After this action, Poff Jared A. now owns 170,391 shares of Designer Brands Inc., valued at $51,175 using the latest closing price.

Ferree Deborah L, the Vice Chair, Chief Product Off of Designer Brands Inc., sale 46,635 shares at $10.91 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that Ferree Deborah L is holding 390,700 shares at $508,788 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.76 for the present operating margin

+32.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Designer Brands Inc. stands at +4.91. The total capital return value is set at 12.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.63. Equity return is now at value 36.60, with 7.00 for asset returns.

Based on Designer Brands Inc. (DBI), the company’s capital structure generated 254.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.81. Total debt to assets is 54.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 210.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.89 and the total asset turnover is 1.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.