Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for CLNE is also noteworthy at 2.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CLNE is $9.17, which is $5.15 above than the current price. The public float for CLNE is 176.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.31% of that float. The average trading volume of CLNE on August 30, 2023 was 1.68M shares.

CLNE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) has increased by 3.91 when compared to last closing price of 4.09. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-09 that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE ) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Andrew Littlefair – President & CEO Robert Vreeland – CFO Conference Call Participants Eric Stine – Craig Hallum Rob Brown – Lake Street Capital Dushyant Ailani – Jefferies Manav Gupta – UBS Derrick Whitfield – Stifel Michael Blair – TPH Pavel Molchanov – Raymond James Ryan Todd – Piper Sandler Patty Zhang – Scotiabank Jason Gabelman – Cowen Operator Greetings and welcome to Clean Energy Fuels Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

CLNE’s Market Performance

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) has experienced a 3.16% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.79% drop in the past month, and a 6.78% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.78% for CLNE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.56% for CLNE stock, with a simple moving average of -14.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLNE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLNE stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CLNE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLNE in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $6 based on the research report published on July 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CLNE Trading at -7.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.41%, as shares sank -12.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLNE rose by +3.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.29. In addition, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. saw -18.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLNE starting from Corbus Barclay, who sale 5,643 shares at the price of $5.69 back on Feb 27. After this action, Corbus Barclay now owns 624,458 shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp., valued at $32,133 using the latest closing price.

Corbus Barclay, the SVP, STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT of Clean Energy Fuels Corp., sale 11,286 shares at $5.49 during a trade that took place back on Jan 23, which means that Corbus Barclay is holding 630,101 shares at $61,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLNE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.44 for the present operating margin

+13.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stands at -14.00. The total capital return value is set at -5.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.80. Equity return is now at value -10.80, with -7.40 for asset returns.

Based on Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE), the company’s capital structure generated 28.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.89. Total debt to assets is 18.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.18.

Conclusion

In summary, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.