Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) has surged by 1.88 when compared to previous closing price of 42.04, but the company has seen a 2.93% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-08-29 that By far 2023’s best-performing group, information technology companies are benefiting from job cuts, other cost-saving measures, a semiconductor recovery and of course, an artificial intelligence (AI) boom. Some of the year’s biggest winners — NVIDIA, Meta Platforms and AMD — are beneficiaries of all of the above.

Is It Worth Investing in Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) Right Now?

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CIEN is 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CIEN is $55.35, which is $13.23 above the current price. The public float for CIEN is 148.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CIEN on August 30, 2023 was 2.06M shares.

CIEN’s Market Performance

The stock of Ciena Corporation (CIEN) has seen a 2.93% increase in the past week, with a 1.49% rise in the past month, and a -10.72% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.30% for CIEN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.11% for CIEN stock, with a simple moving average of -7.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIEN stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for CIEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CIEN in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $50 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CIEN Trading at 1.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares surge +2.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIEN rose by +2.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.58. In addition, Ciena Corporation saw -15.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIEN starting from SMITH GARY B, who sale 4,166 shares at the price of $41.92 back on Aug 15. After this action, SMITH GARY B now owns 436,941 shares of Ciena Corporation, valued at $174,645 using the latest closing price.

Rothenstein David M, the SVP and Chief Strategy Officer of Ciena Corporation, sale 3,500 shares at $41.76 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Rothenstein David M is holding 228,817 shares at $146,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.08 for the present operating margin

+39.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ciena Corporation stands at +4.21. The total capital return value is set at 6.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.99. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Ciena Corporation (CIEN), the company’s capital structure generated 43.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.42. Total debt to assets is 23.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ciena Corporation (CIEN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.