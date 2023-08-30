Cerus Corporation (CERS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) has increased by 4.92 when compared to last closing price of 1.83. Despite this, the company has experienced a 12.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-08-26 that While most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy.

Is It Worth Investing in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CERS is at 1.14. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CERS is $5.75, which is $3.83 above the current market price. The public float for CERS is 175.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.34% of that float. The average trading volume for CERS on August 30, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

CERS’s Market Performance

CERS’s stock has seen a 12.28% increase for the week, with a -37.46% drop in the past month and a -5.88% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.23% for Cerus Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.87% for CERS stock, with a simple moving average of -32.24% for the last 200 days.

CERS Trading at -18.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CERS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.37%, as shares sank -35.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CERS rose by +12.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9657. In addition, Cerus Corporation saw -47.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CERS starting from Lucena Ann, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $1.69 back on Aug 22. After this action, Lucena Ann now owns 72,284 shares of Cerus Corporation, valued at $12,638 using the latest closing price.

BJERKHOLT ERIC, the Director of Cerus Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $1.72 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that BJERKHOLT ERIC is holding 132,133 shares at $17,151 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CERS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.24 for the present operating margin

+52.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cerus Corporation stands at -26.40. The total capital return value is set at -36.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.93. Equity return is now at value -81.50, with -24.20 for asset returns.

Based on Cerus Corporation (CERS), the company’s capital structure generated 129.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.34. Total debt to assets is 40.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cerus Corporation (CERS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.