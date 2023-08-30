CAVA Group Inc. (CAVA) Stock Faces 6.42% Weekly Volatility

The volatility ratio for the week is 6.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.60% for CAVA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.27% for CAVA’s stock, with a -3.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE: CAVA) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CAVA Group Inc. (CAVA) is $51.00, which is $6.4 above the current market price. The public float for CAVA is 112.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.42% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CAVA on August 30, 2023 was 2.19M shares.

CAVA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE: CAVA) has surged by 6.37 when compared to previous closing price of 41.93, but the company has seen a 4.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-26 that And Target and TJX are on opposite sides of retail trends.

CAVA Trading at -3.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.42%, as shares sank -21.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAVA rose by +4.33%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.96. In addition, CAVA Group Inc. saw 1.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAVA starting from Xenohristos Theodoros, who purchase 4,500 shares at the price of $22.00 back on Jun 20. After this action, Xenohristos Theodoros now owns 4,500 shares of CAVA Group Inc., valued at $99,000 using the latest closing price.

Tolivar Tricia K., the Chief Financial Officer of CAVA Group Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $22.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Tolivar Tricia K. is holding 2,500 shares at $55,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CAVA Group Inc. (CAVA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.