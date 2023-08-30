CarMax Inc. (KMX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.82 compared to its previous closing price of 81.46. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-14 that CarMax (KMX) made it through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen and could be a great choice for investors looking for stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices.

Is It Worth Investing in CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) is above average at 28.90x. The 36-month beta value for KMX is also noteworthy at 1.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KMX is $77.48, which is -$2.9 below than the current price. The public float for KMX is 157.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.09% of that float. The average trading volume of KMX on August 30, 2023 was 1.68M shares.

KMX’s Market Performance

The stock of CarMax Inc. (KMX) has seen a 5.73% increase in the past week, with a -0.38% drop in the past month, and a 16.00% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.74% for KMX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.53% for KMX’s stock, with a 16.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KMX Trading at 1.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares surge +0.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMX rose by +5.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.51. In addition, CarMax Inc. saw 37.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMX starting from Daniels Jon G, who sale 7,783 shares at the price of $85.25 back on Jul 20. After this action, Daniels Jon G now owns 1,525 shares of CarMax Inc., valued at $663,501 using the latest closing price.

Lyski James, the EVP & Chief Marketing Officer of CarMax Inc., sale 67,345 shares at $84.27 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that Lyski James is holding 21,786 shares at $5,675,163 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.78 for the present operating margin

+8.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for CarMax Inc. stands at +1.63. The total capital return value is set at -0.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.01. Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on CarMax Inc. (KMX), the company’s capital structure generated 340.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.30. Total debt to assets is 72.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 328.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 69.05 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.60.

Conclusion

In summary, CarMax Inc. (KMX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.