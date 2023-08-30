Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF)’s stock price has increased by 1.90 compared to its previous closing price of 101.59. However, the company has seen a 3.21% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-29 that While tech juggernauts celebrated a meteoric rise in the stock market this year, the narrative wasn’t quite as jubilant for financial stocks. However, amid the ebbs and flows, a few promising bank stocks defy the trends.

Is It Worth Investing in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) Right Now?

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for COF is 1.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for COF is $116.91, which is $13.33 above the current price. The public float for COF is 377.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COF on August 30, 2023 was 2.49M shares.

COF’s Market Performance

COF stock saw a decrease of 3.21% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -11.54% and a quarterly a decrease of -1.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.21% for Capital One Financial Corporation (COF). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.15% for COF stock, with a simple moving average of 0.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COF stocks, with Odeon repeating the rating for COF by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for COF in the upcoming period, according to Odeon is $94.20 based on the research report published on March 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COF Trading at -6.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares sank -11.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COF rose by +3.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.35. In addition, Capital One Financial Corporation saw 11.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COF starting from FAIRBANK RICHARD D, who sale 3,891 shares at the price of $109.48 back on Aug 14. After this action, FAIRBANK RICHARD D now owns 3,848,406 shares of Capital One Financial Corporation, valued at $425,987 using the latest closing price.

FAIRBANK RICHARD D, the Chairman and CEO of Capital One Financial Corporation, sale 3,891 shares at $110.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that FAIRBANK RICHARD D is holding 3,848,406 shares at $428,010 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.17 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Capital One Financial Corporation stands at +19.02. The total capital return value is set at 8.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.55. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Capital One Financial Corporation (COF), the company’s capital structure generated 95.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.83. Total debt to assets is 11.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.