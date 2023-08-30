Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CZR is 2.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CZR is $73.21, which is $20.5 above the current price. The public float for CZR is 214.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CZR on August 30, 2023 was 2.68M shares.

CZR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) has surged by 1.75 when compared to previous closing price of 51.97, but the company has seen a 2.46% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-29 that Caesars Entertainment’s (CZR) emphasis on sports-betting expansion and property development bodes well. However, increased expenses are a concern.

CZR’s Market Performance

CZR’s stock has risen by 2.46% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.40% and a quarterly rise of 28.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.23% for Caesars Entertainment Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.26% for CZR’s stock, with a 8.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CZR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CZR stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for CZR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CZR in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $39 based on the research report published on May 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CZR Trading at -0.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CZR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares sank -8.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CZR rose by +2.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.86. In addition, Caesars Entertainment Inc. saw 27.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CZR starting from Lepori Stephanie, who sale 33,282 shares at the price of $51.70 back on Aug 25. After this action, Lepori Stephanie now owns 41,910 shares of Caesars Entertainment Inc., valued at $1,720,823 using the latest closing price.

Reeg Thomas, the Chief Executive Officer of Caesars Entertainment Inc., purchase 7,500 shares at $49.43 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Reeg Thomas is holding 17,500 shares at $370,725 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CZR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.20 for the present operating margin

+38.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Caesars Entertainment Inc. stands at -4.74. The total capital return value is set at 6.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.68. Equity return is now at value 17.50, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR), the company’s capital structure generated 703.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.56. Total debt to assets is 77.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 699.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.