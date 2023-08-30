BTCS Inc. (BTCS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS)’s stock price has soared by 13.33 in relation to previous closing price of 0.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2022-12-01 that Silver Spring, MD, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCS) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a blockchain technology-focused company, announced today that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo on Wednesday, December 7th, at 3:00 PM ET.

Is It Worth Investing in BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BTCS is at 1.84. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for BTCS is $3.00, which is $1.98 above the current market price. The public float for BTCS is 9.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.57% of that float. The average trading volume for BTCS on August 30, 2023 was 98.96K shares.

BTCS’s Market Performance

The stock of BTCS Inc. (BTCS) has seen a 0.99% increase in the past week, with a -13.56% drop in the past month, and a -17.07% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.79% for BTCS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.73% for BTCS’s stock, with a -18.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BTCS Trading at -10.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.21%, as shares sank -12.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTCS rose by +0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0411. In addition, BTCS Inc. saw 61.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTCS starting from Allen Charles W, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $1.20 back on Apr 10. After this action, Allen Charles W now owns 4,096,521 shares of BTCS Inc., valued at $120,390 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-274.97 for the present operating margin

+74.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for BTCS Inc. stands at -939.04. The total capital return value is set at -43.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -148.29. Equity return is now at value -56.10, with -48.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BTCS Inc. (BTCS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.