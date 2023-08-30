BTC Digital Ltd. (METX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 19.79 compared to its previous closing price of 1.92. However, the company has seen a fall of -36.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Pulse2 reported 2022-05-06 that A 1-for-30 reverse stock split of Meten Holding Group Ltd (NASDAQ: METX) has gone into effect. These are the details.

Is It Worth Investing in BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) is above average at 1.83x. The 36-month beta value for METX is also noteworthy at 0.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for METX is $3.00, The public float for METX is 1.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.93% of that float. The average trading volume of METX on August 30, 2023 was 22.42K shares.

METX’s Market Performance

The stock of BTC Digital Ltd. (METX) has seen a -36.11% decrease in the past week, with a -38.30% drop in the past month, and a -42.70% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.44% for METX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -31.97% for METX’s stock, with a -47.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

METX Trading at -38.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought METX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.78%, as shares sank -38.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, METX fell by -36.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.3100. In addition, BTC Digital Ltd. saw -34.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for METX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.85 for the present operating margin

+14.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for BTC Digital Ltd. stands at +8.17. The total capital return value is set at 5.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.01. Equity return is now at value 92.60, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Based on BTC Digital Ltd. (METX), the company’s capital structure generated 4.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In summary, BTC Digital Ltd. (METX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.