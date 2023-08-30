BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) has gone down by 0.00% for the week, with a 5.23% rise in the past month and a 21.38% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.88% for BCTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.92% for BCTX’s stock, with a 8.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.21. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) is $20.00, The public float for BCTX is 11.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BCTX on August 30, 2023 was 92.62K shares.

BCTX) stock’s latest price update

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX)’s stock price has dropped by -6.01 in relation to previous closing price of 7.49. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-01-30 that BriaCell Therapeutics aims to create cancer immunotherapy by irradiating and engineering existing cancer cells. Lead candidate Bria-IMT for breast cancer showed good tolerability and efficacy in 46 heavily pretreated patients so far.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCTX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BCTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BCTX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $25 based on the research report published on February 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BCTX Trading at 7.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares surge +3.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCTX remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.99. In addition, BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. saw 61.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCTX starting from Bondarenko Jamieson, who purchase 28,000 shares at the price of $4.58 back on Dec 28. After this action, Bondarenko Jamieson now owns 169,856 shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., valued at $128,240 using the latest closing price.

Bondarenko Jamieson, the Director of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., purchase 22,000 shares at $5.35 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Bondarenko Jamieson is holding 141,856 shares at $117,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCTX

The total capital return value is set at -45.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -80.43.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 45.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.