Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL)’s stock price has plunge by 3.39relation to previous closing price of 11.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.42% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-05 that Blackstone Inc. and Blue Owl Capital Inc. recently reported Q2 results. Blackstone has an extremely impressive track record whereas Blue Owl Capital is a relative newcomer to the publicly traded asset management space. We recap their earnings reports and share why we believe that Blue Owl Capital is a better buy than Blackstone moving forward.

Is It Worth Investing in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) Right Now?

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.81x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OWL is 1.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OWL is $15.00, which is $3.5 above the current price. The public float for OWL is 449.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OWL on August 30, 2023 was 3.30M shares.

OWL’s Market Performance

OWL’s stock has seen a 6.42% increase for the week, with a -5.84% drop in the past month and a 14.51% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.92% for Blue Owl Capital Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.19% for OWL’s stock, with a 1.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OWL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for OWL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OWL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $14 based on the research report published on May 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OWL Trading at -0.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares sank -5.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OWL rose by +6.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.54. In addition, Blue Owl Capital Inc. saw 9.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.75 for the present operating margin

+80.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blue Owl Capital Inc. stands at -0.68. The total capital return value is set at 0.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.29. Equity return is now at value 1.50, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL), the company’s capital structure generated 116.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.75. Total debt to assets is 20.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 116.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.