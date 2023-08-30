Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc.’s (BDTX) Stock: A -0.62% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) has gone up by 5.81% for the week, with a -12.06% drop in the past month and a 76.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.67% for BDTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.62% for BDTX’s stock, with a 33.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BDTX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BDTX is 2.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for BDTX is $10.40, which is $8.05 above the current price. The public float for BDTX is 50.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BDTX on August 30, 2023 was 4.27M shares.

BDTX) stock’s latest price update

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BDTX)’s stock price has plunge by 2.50relation to previous closing price of 3.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.81% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-06-29 that Lung cancer is the deadliest form of cancer in the U.S. Black Diamond Therapeutics’ NSCLC therapy is in early trials. The pharmaceutical company used the positive news to raise funds through a stock sale.

BDTX Trading at -12.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.78%, as shares sank -11.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDTX rose by +5.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.28. In addition, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. saw 82.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BDTX starting from Behbahani Ali, who purchase 1,000,000 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Jul 05. After this action, Behbahani Ali now owns 4,448,757 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc., valued at $5,000,000 using the latest closing price.

RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., the Director of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc., purchase 935,850 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 05, which means that RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. is holding 3,213,828 shares at $4,679,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BDTX

The total capital return value is set at -50.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.95. Equity return is now at value -77.10, with -55.90 for asset returns.

Based on Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX), the company’s capital structure generated 24.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.56. Total debt to assets is 18.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.59.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.