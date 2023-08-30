Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for XAIR is -0.36. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) is $14.17, which is $10.94 above the current market price. The public float for XAIR is 26.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.74% of that float. On August 30, 2023, XAIR’s average trading volume was 562.24K shares.

XAIR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) has surged by 14.31 when compared to previous closing price of 2.83, but the company has seen a 16.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-08-30 that The realm of penny stocks, often characterized by their affordable price tag, has become a hotspot for investors eager to seize the stock market’s opportunities. These stocks, typically valued under $5, carry inherent risks and promise impressive rewards.

XAIR’s Market Performance

Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) has seen a 16.37% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -6.77% decline in the past month and a -38.50% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.80% for XAIR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.08% for XAIR stock, with a simple moving average of -41.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XAIR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XAIR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for XAIR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for XAIR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $10 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XAIR Trading at -13.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XAIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.90%, as shares sank -5.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XAIR rose by +16.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.10. In addition, Beyond Air Inc. saw -50.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XAIR starting from Carey Robert, who purchase 250,000 shares at the price of $2.69 back on Aug 28. After this action, Carey Robert now owns 1,225,160 shares of Beyond Air Inc., valued at $673,750 using the latest closing price.

Carey Robert, the Director of Beyond Air Inc., purchase 75,050 shares at $2.76 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Carey Robert is holding 975,160 shares at $207,453 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XAIR

The total capital return value is set at -81.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -96.79. Equity return is now at value -128.80, with -79.20 for asset returns.

Based on Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR), the company’s capital structure generated 9.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.65. Total debt to assets is 5.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.88.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.