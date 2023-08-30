Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE: BHIL) has increased by 14.18 when compared to last closing price of 0.60.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-09 that Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Ruben Mella – Senior Director, IR Adrienne Elsner – Interim CEO & Director Dean Freeman – CFO Conference Call Participants Adam Samuelson – Goldman Sachs Group Kristen Owen – Oppenheimer Antonio Hernandez – Barclays Benjamin Klieve – Lake Street Capital Markets Brian Wright – ROTH MKM Partners Operator Good morning. Thank you for attending Benson Hill’s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE: BHIL) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BHIL is 1.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BHIL is $2.50, which is $3.15 above the current price. The public float for BHIL is 138.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BHIL on August 30, 2023 was 599.16K shares.

BHIL’s Market Performance

BHIL stock saw a decrease of 9.78% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -50.88% and a quarterly a decrease of -52.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.77% for Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.32% for BHIL’s stock, with a -61.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BHIL Trading at -38.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.51%, as shares sank -50.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHIL rose by +9.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8793. In addition, Benson Hill Inc. saw -73.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BHIL starting from Molly Montgomery, who sale 23,510 shares at the price of $1.24 back on Jul 03. After this action, Molly Montgomery now owns 60,686 shares of Benson Hill Inc., valued at $29,176 using the latest closing price.

Bull Jason, the Chief Technology Officer of Benson Hill Inc., sale 5,326 shares at $1.19 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that Bull Jason is holding 17,292 shares at $6,353 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BHIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.79 for the present operating margin

+0.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Benson Hill Inc. stands at -26.15. The total capital return value is set at -31.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.45. Equity return is now at value -74.90, with -30.70 for asset returns.

Based on Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL), the company’s capital structure generated 96.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.18. Total debt to assets is 35.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.