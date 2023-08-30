Ball Corporation (BALL) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL) is 21.41x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BALL is 0.81.

The public float for BALL is 313.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.71% of that float. On August 30, 2023, BALL’s average trading volume was 1.88M shares.

BALL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL) has surged by 2.61 when compared to previous closing price of 52.48, but the company has seen a 2.55% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-28 that BAE Systems is buying Ball Aerospace from Ball Corporation for $5.6 billion. After taxes, though, Ball Corporation will be lucky to keep just $4.5 billion.

BALL’s Market Performance

Ball Corporation (BALL) has seen a 2.55% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -8.25% decline in the past month and a 3.54% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.51% for BALL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.74% for BALL stock, with a simple moving average of -2.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BALL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BALL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BALL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BALL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $63 based on the research report published on July 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BALL Trading at -4.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BALL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares sank -7.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BALL rose by +2.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.16. In addition, Ball Corporation saw 5.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BALL starting from Goodwin Deron, who sale 500 shares at the price of $52.85 back on Aug 24. After this action, Goodwin Deron now owns 12,001 shares of Ball Corporation, valued at $26,425 using the latest closing price.

Kaufman David A, the President, Ball Aerospace of Ball Corporation, sale 3,820 shares at $52.41 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Kaufman David A is holding 8,861 shares at $200,212 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BALL

Equity return is now at value 22.10, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ball Corporation (BALL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.