Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.48. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) is $235.21, which is $17.08 above the current market price. The public float for ADSK is 213.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADSK on August 30, 2023 was 1.54M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ADSK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) has surged by 1.06 when compared to previous closing price of 217.09, but the company has seen a 9.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-29 that Although the Federal Reserve isn’t finished with increases in interest rates, the United States economy still remains strong. The Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow forecasting model is pointing to a 5.9% growth rate for real gross domestic product (GDP) in the third quarter, and chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York Marc Chandler states that “the economy is still accelerating.

ADSK’s Market Performance

ADSK’s stock has risen by 9.38% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.50% and a quarterly rise of 12.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.22% for Autodesk Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.43% for ADSK’s stock, with a 7.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADSK stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for ADSK by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ADSK in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $224 based on the research report published on May 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ADSK Trading at 5.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares surge +3.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADSK rose by +9.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $206.49. In addition, Autodesk Inc. saw 17.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADSK starting from RAFAEL BETSY, who sale 309 shares at the price of $211.17 back on Aug 01. After this action, RAFAEL BETSY now owns 4,472 shares of Autodesk Inc., valued at $65,252 using the latest closing price.

RAFAEL BETSY, the Director of Autodesk Inc., sale 309 shares at $203.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that RAFAEL BETSY is holding 4,781 shares at $62,727 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.06 for the present operating margin

+89.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Autodesk Inc. stands at +16.64. The total capital return value is set at 25.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.86. Equity return is now at value 89.30, with 9.30 for asset returns.

Based on Autodesk Inc. (ADSK), the company’s capital structure generated 232.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.96. Total debt to assets is 28.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 225.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.