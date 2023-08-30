Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ANET is 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ANET is $197.20, which is $8.02 above the current price. The public float for ANET is 239.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ANET on August 30, 2023 was 3.23M shares.

Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET)’s stock price has increased by 1.92 compared to its previous closing price of 181.96. However, the company has seen a -1.10% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-29 that Strong top line performance leads to meaningful earnings growth. And when it comes to growing sales, these three companies stick out in a big way.

ANET’s Market Performance

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) has experienced a -1.10% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 19.58% rise in the past month, and a 6.32% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.55% for ANET. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.60% for ANET’s stock, with a 25.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANET stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for ANET by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ANET in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $210 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ANET Trading at 9.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares sank -0.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANET fell by -1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $180.75. In addition, Arista Networks Inc. saw 52.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANET starting from Ullal Jayshree, who sale 16,500 shares at the price of $192.22 back on Aug 24. After this action, Ullal Jayshree now owns 1,740,200 shares of Arista Networks Inc., valued at $3,171,630 using the latest closing price.

Ullal Jayshree, the President and CEO of Arista Networks Inc., sale 16,000 shares at $187.11 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Ullal Jayshree is holding 1,744,200 shares at $2,993,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.96 for the present operating margin

+61.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arista Networks Inc. stands at +30.87. The total capital return value is set at 34.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.17. Equity return is now at value 33.40, with 23.90 for asset returns.

Based on Arista Networks Inc. (ANET), the company’s capital structure generated 1.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.29. Total debt to assets is 0.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.