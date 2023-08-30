Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) is above average at 4.78x. The 36-month beta value for LBRT is also noteworthy at 2.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LBRT is $19.21, which is $3.37 above than the current price. The public float for LBRT is 155.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.34% of that float. The average trading volume of LBRT on August 30, 2023 was 2.78M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

LBRT) stock’s latest price update

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.25 compared to its previous closing price of 16.05. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-24 that While you don’t need to look far to find some scorching-hot ideas (hint: artificial intelligence) in the market right now, investors seeking to go off the beaten path may find solace in undervalued stocks under $20. True, you don’t want to buy securities just based on their price tag.

LBRT’s Market Performance

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) has seen a 0.75% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -2.31% decline in the past month and a 32.43% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.77% for LBRT.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.28% for LBRT’s stock, with a 9.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LBRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LBRT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LBRT by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for LBRT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $17 based on the research report published on April 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LBRT Trading at 5.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares sank -2.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBRT rose by +0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.28. In addition, Liberty Energy Inc. saw 0.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBRT starting from ELLIOTT R SEAN, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $17.16 back on Aug 09. After this action, ELLIOTT R SEAN now owns 208,384 shares of Liberty Energy Inc., valued at $257,439 using the latest closing price.

Wright Christopher A, the Chairman of the Board & CEO of Liberty Energy Inc., sale 9,100 shares at $17.11 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Wright Christopher A is holding 3,111,723 shares at $155,701 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LBRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.39 for the present operating margin

+16.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Energy Inc. stands at +9.63. The total capital return value is set at 30.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.82. Equity return is now at value 39.90, with 22.80 for asset returns.

Based on Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT), the company’s capital structure generated 23.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.92. Total debt to assets is 13.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.35 and the total asset turnover is 1.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In summary, Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.