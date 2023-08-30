Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (LVTX)

The 36-month beta value for LVTX is also noteworthy at -0.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LVTX is $6.60, which is $4.78 above than the current price. The public float for LVTX is 18.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.18% of that float. The average trading volume of LVTX on August 30, 2023 was 662.47K shares.

LVTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: LVTX) has jumped by 10.98 compared to previous close of 1.64. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-22 that LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (LVTX) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.48 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

LVTX’s Market Performance

LVTX’s stock has fallen by -0.55% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.19% and a quarterly rise of 0.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.83% for LAVA Therapeutics N.V. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.19% for LVTX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -32.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LVTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LVTX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for LVTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LVTX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $9 based on the research report published on October 25, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

LVTX Trading at -4.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LVTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.05%, as shares sank -4.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LVTX fell by -0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7765. In addition, LAVA Therapeutics N.V. saw -48.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LVTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-179.66 for the present operating margin

The net margin for LAVA Therapeutics N.V. stands at -164.55. The total capital return value is set at -32.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.47. Equity return is now at value -51.10, with -29.50 for asset returns.

Based on LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (LVTX), the company’s capital structure generated 6.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.96. Total debt to assets is 3.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -3.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.40.

Conclusion

In summary, LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (LVTX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.