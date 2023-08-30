Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Evergy Inc. (EVRG)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ: EVRG) is above average at 16.77x. The 36-month beta value for EVRG is also noteworthy at 0.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for EVRG is 229.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.75% of that float. The average trading volume of EVRG on August 30, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

EVRG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ: EVRG) has dropped by -3.43 compared to previous close of 57.08. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-10 that Evergy, the largest electric company in Kansas, recorded a decline in Q2 revenues and net income, but saw an increase in free cash flow. Evergy’s operational strategy focuses on scalability, reliable performance, and cost-effective ESG inclusionary objectives. Despite underperformance in the stock market, Evergy demonstrates growth potential, value, and sustainable shareholder returns compared to its peers.

EVRG’s Market Performance

EVRG’s stock has fallen by -2.53% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.36% and a quarterly drop of -4.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.50% for Evergy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.81% for EVRG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVRG stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for EVRG by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for EVRG in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $56 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EVRG Trading at -5.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares sank -6.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVRG fell by -1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.11. In addition, Evergy Inc. saw -12.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVRG starting from Landrieu Mary L., who sale 1,170 shares at the price of $59.62 back on Jun 14. After this action, Landrieu Mary L. now owns 4,210 shares of Evergy Inc., valued at $69,755 using the latest closing price.

Elwell Lesley Lissette, the SVP & CHIEF HRO & CHIEF DO of Evergy Inc., sale 1,328 shares at $57.67 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Elwell Lesley Lissette is holding 27 shares at $76,585 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.26 for the present operating margin

+29.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evergy Inc. stands at +12.85. The total capital return value is set at 6.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.95. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Evergy Inc. (EVRG), the company’s capital structure generated 128.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.18. Total debt to assets is 41.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 105.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

In summary, Evergy Inc. (EVRG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.