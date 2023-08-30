Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of CIRCOR International Inc. (CIR)

The price-to-earnings ratio for CIRCOR International Inc. (NYSE: CIR) is above average at 40.65x. The 36-month beta value for CIR is also noteworthy at 2.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CIR is $56.00, which is $0.43 above than the current price. The public float for CIR is 19.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.35% of that float. The average trading volume of CIR on August 30, 2023 was 497.28K shares.

The stock of CIRCOR International Inc. (NYSE: CIR) has increased by 0.13 when compared to last closing price of 55.50.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-28 that Private equity firm KKR is set to acquire global pump-and-valve manufacturer Circor International in a $1.7 billion deal. Circor’s Q2 2023 revenue beat estimates and was up 9.11% YoY, indicating strong growth. KKR’s offer of $56 per share, along with a ticking fee, was accepted over a rival bid from Arcline Investment firm.

CIR’s Market Performance

CIRCOR International Inc. (CIR) has experienced a -0.09% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.77% drop in the past month, and a 91.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.26% for CIR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.22% for CIR’s stock, with a 57.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIR stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CIR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CIR in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $32 based on the research report published on June 01, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

CIR Trading at 1.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.15%, as shares sank -0.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIR fell by -0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +158.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.68. In addition, CIRCOR International Inc. saw 131.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CIR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.57 for the present operating margin

+32.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for CIRCOR International Inc. stands at +2.46. The total capital return value is set at 6.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.89. Equity return is now at value 18.80, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on CIRCOR International Inc. (CIR), the company’s capital structure generated 340.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.28. Total debt to assets is 53.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 336.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.

Conclusion

In summary, CIRCOR International Inc. (CIR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.