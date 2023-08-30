American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) has increased by 0.54 when compared to last closing price of 79.20. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Forbes reported 2023-08-23 that We’re bullish on utilities now because this economy is bogging out. We got more proof of that last week, with China posting an anemic 0.8% growth rate in Q2.

Is It Worth Investing in American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) Right Now?

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.46. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) is $95.90, which is $16.8 above the current market price. The public float for AEP is 515.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AEP on August 30, 2023 was 3.25M shares.

AEP’s Market Performance

The stock of American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) has seen a 1.28% increase in the past week, with a -6.03% drop in the past month, and a -2.64% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.51% for AEP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.86% for AEP’s stock, with a -10.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEP stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AEP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AEP in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $88 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AEP Trading at -4.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares sank -5.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEP rose by +1.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.10. In addition, American Electric Power Company Inc. saw -16.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEP starting from Akins Nicholas K, who sale 10,491 shares at the price of $92.75 back on May 02. After this action, Akins Nicholas K now owns 125,520 shares of American Electric Power Company Inc., valued at $973,040 using the latest closing price.

Feinberg David Matthew, the Executive Vice President of American Electric Power Company Inc., sale 1,616 shares at $92.75 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that Feinberg David Matthew is holding 8,925 shares at $149,884 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.60 for the present operating margin

+25.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Electric Power Company Inc. stands at +11.95. The total capital return value is set at 5.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.10. Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP), the company’s capital structure generated 170.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.97. Total debt to assets is 41.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 143.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

To put it simply, American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.