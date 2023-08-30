Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) has increased by 4.48 when compared to last closing price of 72.53. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-29 that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA ) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 29, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Louis Gerhardy – VP, Corporate Development Fermi Wang – CEO Brian White – CFO Conference Call Participants Christopher Rolland – Susquehanna Quinn Bolton – Needham & Company Joe Moore – Morgan Stanley Matt Ramsay – TD Cowen Ross Seymore – Deutsche Bank Tristan Gerra – Baird Tore Svanberg – Stifel Kevin Cassidy – Rosenblatt Securities Suji DeSilva – ROTH Capital Gary Mobley – Wells Fargo Operator Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Ambarella’s Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AMBA is also noteworthy at 1.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AMBA is $91.13, which is $15.78 above than the current price. The public float for AMBA is 37.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.23% of that float. The average trading volume of AMBA on August 30, 2023 was 543.50K shares.

AMBA’s Market Performance

AMBA stock saw a decrease of 9.52% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.16% and a quarterly a decrease of -7.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.40% for Ambarella Inc. (AMBA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.07% for AMBA’s stock, with a -3.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AMBA Trading at -2.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.43%, as shares sank -9.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBA rose by +9.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.40. In addition, Ambarella Inc. saw -7.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMBA starting from Day Christopher, who sale 2,285 shares at the price of $82.50 back on Jul 12. After this action, Day Christopher now owns 16,532 shares of Ambarella Inc., valued at $188,523 using the latest closing price.

Ju Chi-Hong, the Sr. Vice President, Systems of Ambarella Inc., sale 4,251 shares at $81.81 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that Ju Chi-Hong is holding 170,349 shares at $347,793 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.08 for the present operating margin

+60.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ambarella Inc. stands at -19.37. The total capital return value is set at -12.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.21. Equity return is now at value -15.20, with -13.00 for asset returns.

Based on Ambarella Inc. (AMBA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.40. Total debt to assets is 1.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

In summary, Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.