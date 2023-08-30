Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.75. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) by analysts is $9.92, which is $3.21 above the current market price. The public float for AMPS is 82.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.18% of that float. On August 30, 2023, the average trading volume of AMPS was 1.28M shares.

AMPS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) has increased by 2.91 when compared to last closing price of 6.53. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.74% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-04 that Solar stocks have struggled for the better part of the past two years. The Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA: TAN ) is down around 35% since topping out in November 2021.

AMPS’s Market Performance

AMPS’s stock has risen by 8.74% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.32% and a quarterly rise of 41.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.10% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.35% for Altus Power Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.38% for AMPS’s stock, with a 8.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMPS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AMPS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AMPS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $9 based on the research report published on April 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMPS Trading at 11.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.10%, as shares sank -0.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPS rose by +8.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.20. In addition, Altus Power Inc. saw 3.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPS starting from Savino Anthony, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $6.12 back on Aug 25. After this action, Savino Anthony now owns 3,942,261 shares of Altus Power Inc., valued at $152,968 using the latest closing price.

Savino Anthony, the COFOUNDER,CHIEF CONST. OFFICER of Altus Power Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $6.02 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Savino Anthony is holding 3,967,261 shares at $150,518 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.82 for the present operating margin

+40.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altus Power Inc. stands at +54.37. The total capital return value is set at 1.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.55. Equity return is now at value -4.20, with -1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Altus Power Inc. (AMPS), the company’s capital structure generated 179.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.27. Total debt to assets is 51.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.15.

Conclusion

To sum up, Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.