Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM): A Technical Analysis

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.75. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) is $105.13, which is $0.84 above the current market price. The public float for AKAM is 149.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AKAM on August 30, 2023 was 1.51M shares.

AKAM) stock’s latest price update

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM)’s stock price has soared by 1.14 in relation to previous closing price of 103.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-28 that As the digital world races forward, the need to shield its expanses becomes increasingly important. Enter cybersecurity, standing tall as one of the most compelling investment themes for the upcoming decade.

AKAM’s Market Performance

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) has experienced a 3.13% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.48% rise in the past month, and a 13.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.77% for AKAM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.65% for AKAM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 20.11% for the last 200 days.

AKAM Trading at 10.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares surge +11.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKAM rose by +3.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.28. In addition, Akamai Technologies Inc. saw 23.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKAM starting from Williams Anthony P, who sale 2,880 shares at the price of $103.01 back on Aug 25. After this action, Williams Anthony P now owns 7,582 shares of Akamai Technologies Inc., valued at $296,669 using the latest closing price.

Blumofe Robert, the Chief Technology Officer of Akamai Technologies Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $99.53 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Blumofe Robert is holding 17,609 shares at $199,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.88 for the present operating margin

+58.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akamai Technologies Inc. stands at +14.48. The total capital return value is set at 9.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.20. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM), the company’s capital structure generated 72.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.13. Total debt to assets is 38.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.