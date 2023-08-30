Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) has jumped by 7.98 compared to previous close of 44.62. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 19.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-15 that Aehr Test Systems produced good results and a better CC, during which they described a number of additions. These innovations also open up the possibility of entering new segments, increasing the company’s TAM. While the shares are expensive, AEHR is still in the early innings of a multiple-year ramp.

Is It Worth Investing in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Right Now?

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.14x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AEHR is 2.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for AEHR is $60.00, which is $11.82 above the current price. The public float for AEHR is 26.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AEHR on August 30, 2023 was 1.20M shares.

AEHR’s Market Performance

AEHR’s stock has seen a 19.64% increase for the week, with a -7.63% drop in the past month and a 40.84% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.97% for Aehr Test Systems. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.71% for AEHR’s stock, with a 43.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AEHR Trading at 8.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.91%, as shares sank -10.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEHR rose by +19.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +132.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.88. In addition, Aehr Test Systems saw 139.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEHR starting from RICHMOND DONALD P. II, who sale 92 shares at the price of $51.00 back on Aug 10. After this action, RICHMOND DONALD P. II now owns 138,642 shares of Aehr Test Systems, valued at $4,692 using the latest closing price.

RICHMOND DONALD P. II, the VP of Engineering of Aehr Test Systems, sale 30,000 shares at $48.75 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that RICHMOND DONALD P. II is holding 138,734 shares at $1,462,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.59 for the present operating margin

+50.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aehr Test Systems stands at +22.41. The total capital return value is set at 19.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.90. Equity return is now at value 21.70, with 17.90 for asset returns.

Based on Aehr Test Systems (AEHR), the company’s capital structure generated 8.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.69. Total debt to assets is 6.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.