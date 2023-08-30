Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) has increased by 15.00 when compared to last closing price of 6.60. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.66% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-07 that Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.42 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.45. This compares to loss of $0.31 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ACRS is at 0.70. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ACRS is $28.89, which is $21.53 above the current market price. The public float for ACRS is 64.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.96% of that float. The average trading volume for ACRS on August 30, 2023 was 623.54K shares.

ACRS’s Market Performance

ACRS’s stock has seen a 0.66% increase for the week, with a -23.10% drop in the past month and a -7.33% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.07% for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.55% for ACRS stock, with a simple moving average of -34.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACRS stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for ACRS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACRS in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $29 based on the research report published on December 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ACRS Trading at -19.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.40%, as shares sank -22.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACRS rose by +0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.01. In addition, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. saw -51.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACRS starting from Loerop James, who purchase 14,705 shares at the price of $6.80 back on Aug 28. After this action, Loerop James now owns 21,688 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc., valued at $99,959 using the latest closing price.

Monahan Joseph, the Chief Scientific Officer of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $7.32 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Monahan Joseph is holding 135,724 shares at $43,895 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-286.21 for the present operating margin

+59.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. stands at -292.11. The total capital return value is set at -42.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.59. Equity return is now at value -54.40, with -42.70 for asset returns.

Based on Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.13. Total debt to assets is 0.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 53.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.